LONDON, June 26 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday a more stringent cap on the size of
mortgages borrowers take out relative to their income could have
hurt the housing market.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee said that from
October, it would only allow 15 percent of new mortgages to be
at multiples higher than 4.5 times a borrower's income.
Asked what would happen if the BoE capped mortgage loan
values at three times income - as suggested by business
minister Vince Cable - Carney said this would restrict more
than half the mortgages that are being underwritten today.
"And that would not just slow the housing market, it would
reverse the housing market and have implications for the
recovery and it would do too much, in our judgement," he told
Channel 5 News.
