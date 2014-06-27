LONDON, June 27 Britain's economy is still
relatively vulnerable, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said
on Friday, citing high levels of household debt.
"This is an economy that's just come off its worst recession
in modern history, that still is relatively vulnerable," Carney
told BBC radio.
"Households ... still have a lot of debt relative to their
income, so there can be some expansion in borrowing, some
movement in the housing market, but there shouldn't be too
much."
Carney added that the time will come to raise interest
rates, but that they will rise in a limited and gradual fashion.
