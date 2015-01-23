LONDON Jan 23 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Friday it would be appropriate to look through
the effect of declining oil prices on inflation at a time when
wages are growing.
Interest rates would need to increase gradually over the
course of the next three years, if the BoE was to return
inflation to its 2 percent target, he said in a newspaper
interview in Davos, Switzerland.
"It is appropriate to look through those dynamics at a time
when wages are growing and prices are having a one-off level
shift," Carney told the New York Times.
Carney also said he expected British wage growth to
continue, although he said he would like he would like to see
more evidence of this.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)