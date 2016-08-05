PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 5 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday Britain's economic problems today are not a repeat of the financial crisis and that Britons should not worry about the supply of credit.
Carney was speaking after the BoE cut rates to a new record low 0.25 percent and expanded its quantitative easing programme by 60 billion pounds ($79 billion).
"People should not worry about the supply of credit, this is not after the financial crisis, this isn't during the euro crisis - this is a modern financial sector that is working," Carney told LBC radio.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.