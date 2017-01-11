LONDON Jan 11 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said Britain's planned departure from the European Union
poses more short-term risks for the financial system in
continental Europe than in Britain because of the importance of
the British financial services industry for the region.
"I think that the financial stability risks around that
process are greater on the continent than they are for the UK,"
Carney said in a question-and-answer session with lawmakers in
parliament on Wednesday.
"I'm not saying there are not financial stability risks to
the UK, and there are economic risks to the UK. But there are
greater financial stability risks on the continent in the short
term, for the transition, than there are for the UK."
