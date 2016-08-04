LONDON Aug 4 The Bank of England is clear that
it has no intention of adopting negative interest rates,
Governor Mark Carney said, adding that there was no excuse for
banks to avoid passing Thursday's interest rate cut on to
customers.
"I am not a fan of negative interest rates. I think the
(Monetary Policy Committee) is very clear that we see the
effective lower bound as a positive number - close to zero - but
a positive number," Carney said, speaking after the BoE cut
interest rates to a new record low 0.25 percent.
"The banks have no excuse with today's announcement not to
pass on this cut in Bank rate, and they should write to their
customers to make that point," he added.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)