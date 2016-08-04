LONDON Aug 4 The Bank of England is clear that it has no intention of adopting negative interest rates, Governor Mark Carney said, adding that there was no excuse for banks to avoid passing Thursday's interest rate cut on to customers.

"I am not a fan of negative interest rates. I think the (Monetary Policy Committee) is very clear that we see the effective lower bound as a positive number - close to zero - but a positive number," Carney said, speaking after the BoE cut interest rates to a new record low 0.25 percent.

"The banks have no excuse with today's announcement not to pass on this cut in Bank rate, and they should write to their customers to make that point," he added. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)