LONDON, June 26 The Bank of England has a "broad
range" of extra tools to control the housing market if its
latest measures to moderate mortgage lending are ineffective,
Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
"We have a broad range of additional tools that we could
use. Obviously what we're announcing today, one could change the
calibration of that if that were appropriate," Carney said,
speaking at a news conference to present a report from the
Bank's Financial Policy Committee.
Carney said these additional tools could comprise a sector
capital buffer for lenders, and ultimately the Bank could use
monetary policy if macroprudential tools are not effective.
