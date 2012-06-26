LONDON, June 26 Following are comments from Bank of England governor Mervyn King, chief economist Spencer Dale and external policymakers Ben Broadbent and David Miles to parliament's Treasury Committee.

The comments are from governor Mervyn King unless otherwise stated:

"Monetary policy still does work by injecting more money into the economy."

"They've (British banks) all been pre-positioning large amounts of collateral under the discount window facility and we welcome that."

ON A POSSIBLE RATE CUT

"There is nothing in principle against cutting bank rate further if that turns out to be necessary."

ON STIGMA OF USING BOE'S DISCOUNT WINDOW FACILITY:

"I think we've done what we can and my belief is that it (stigma) has been effectively resolved."

