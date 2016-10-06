DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 9
LONDON Oct 6 The Bank of England said on Thursday it had bought 507 million pounds ($640.85 million) of corporate bonds in the first week of its new purchase programme, part of the "sledgehammer" stimulus package it announced in August.
The BoE intends to buy 10 billion pounds of high grade, sterling-denominated corporate debt over the next 18 months to help businesses weather the effects of the Brexit process. ($1 = 0.7911 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
(Updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies mostly strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the coming months. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of cheap oil and a strong dollar. Some investors bet th
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.