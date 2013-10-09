LONDON Oct 9 British lenders expect a modest
increase in lending to businesses in the fourth quarter, helped
by improving economic prospects, a Bank of England survey showed
on Wednesday.
The central bank's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey also
found that banks and building societies planned the fastest
growth in credit supply to small firms since the second quarter
of 2010.
The BoE and many analysts have raised concerns over
availability of loans for small businesses in the past few
years, saying the lack of credit has been holding back Britain's
recovery from prolonged stagnation.
Anxious to address the problem, the government and the
central bank launched their Funding for Lending Scheme a year
ago.
Under the programme, the BoE makes cheap funds available to
banks and building societies on the condition they lend it on to
households and firms.
The BoE poll also showed that lenders increased the supply
of mortgage lending to households in the third quarter but did
not expect the growth to continue at the same strong pace in the
next few months.
Demand for secured loans is likely to get a boost from the
government's flagship mortgage guarantee scheme launched on
Tuesday.
The latest phase of the Help To Buy initiative allows
homebuyers to put down a deposit of as little as 5 percent,
helping those who have been unable to put together the high
deposits lenders now require.