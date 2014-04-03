LONDON, April 3 Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England's Q1 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +5.8 +13.8 +21.7 +17.4 +17.0 - next 3 months +13.0 +20.7 -4.5 +17.2 +15.8 Household unsecured - past 3 months +7.4 +2.6 +17.2 +18.1 +12.7 - next 3 months +5.7 +17.9 +19.2 +26.6 +14.6 Corporate - past 3 months +12.7 +22.2 +8.5 +14.2 +12.3 - next 3 months +14.4 +16.1 +9.7 +3.5 +3.1 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)