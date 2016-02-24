LONDON Feb 24 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday the central bank would not try to forecast the possible impact on the economy of Britain's European Union membership referendum which is due to take place on June 23.

Instead, it will aim to ensure stability in the economy and financial system whatever the outcome of the vote, he said, echoing comments made on Tuesday by Governor Mark Carney. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)