LONDON, March 4 This year's European Union stress tests of top banks must be robust and transparent enough to be credible, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

The EU's banking watchdog, the European Banking Authority, helped by the European Central Bank, will test leading banks to make sure they hold enough capital to withstand rocky markets.

The tests will prepare the ground for the ECB to supervise directly some 30 euro-zone lenders from November as part of a banking union to help draw a line under the region's debt crisis.

"I think they have a huge incentive to do it properly because they (ECB) are taking these banks on," Cunliffe told a House of Lords committee.

A badly done test would damage the ECB's reputation, he added.

"The history of stress tests in the euro zone and in the EU has not been particularly strong and it's important that this exercise is credible," Cunliffe said.

This puts a premium on the methodology and the scenarios used in the stress tests which should be fully transparent to allow investors to run their own tests, he added.