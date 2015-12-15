LONDON Dec 15 A decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates on Wednesday would be "a good sign" as it would indicate confidence in the American economy, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Yorkshire Post newspaper, Cunliffe said that global downward pressure on inflation had lasted longer than expected and that his decision on when to vote for higher interest rates in Britain hinged on data such as wage growth.

"Interest rates in the UK need to follow what's happening in the UK," Cunliffe said.

"When the Fed are able to raise ... that's a good sign because it means there's strength in the US economy. We need strength in the world economy but our decision is pretty much based on what happens here," he added.

