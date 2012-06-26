LONDON, June 26 Following is the annual report from Bank of England policymaker Spencer Dale to parliament's Treasury Committee:

Voting record

My previous report to the Treasury Committee was in June 2011. In July 2011, I voted for the sixth consecutive month to increase Bank Rate to 0.75%, since when I have voted to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%.

In October 2011 and February 2012, I voted to increase the size of the asset purchase programme to £275 billion and £325 billion respectively. I have since voted to maintain the size of the asset purchase programme at £325 billion.

As I explained in my previous report, I voted to increase Bank Rate to 0.75% through much of the spring and summer of 2011 because I had become increasingly concerned about the upside risks to inflation posed by persistent global price pressures and the sustained period of above target inflation. But I also made clear at that time that I remained worried about the downside risks to growth and that were the balance of risks to worsen, I would reverse my vote. And that indeed is what happened.

The prospects for output growth deteriorated progressively through the second half of 2011 and into 2012. It is hard to be certain, but much of that slowing appears to have stemmed from developments within the euro area, both directly via reduced demand for our exports, and indirectly via their impact on the functioning of financial markets and the banking system, and on household and business confidence.

As such, in August 2011 I stopped voting to increase Bank Rate. And in October 2011 and again in February 2012, I voted to increase the size of the MPC's asset purchase programme in order to provide additional support to demand and ensure that inflation remained on track to hit the 2% inflation target in the medium term.

The Outlook

Output in our economy has barely grown over the past 18 months. The weakness of demand over this period can be explained by the very significant headwinds affecting our economy. In particular, the squeeze in households' real incomes stemming from increases in oil and other commodity prices, the substantial fiscal consolidation, the tightening in credit conditions and the impact of increasing tensions within the euro area.

What is more puzzling is that this anaemic demand appears to have been accompanied by a sustained period of weak supply growth. In particular, the level of private sector productivity remains below its pre-crisis level.

The cause of this weakness in supply is harder to explain. It may simply be a symptom of sluggish demand, such that as demand picks up, productivity will accelerate with it. But my fear is that a sizeable proportion of the weakness in supply may turn out to be more persistent. This may stem from the challenges affecting the ability of our banks to allocate credit efficiently or from the impact that heightened perceptions of risk as a result of the financial crisis and the difficulties faced by the euro area are having on companies' behaviour.

The pace at which our economy recovers over the next few years will depend on developments in both demand and supply. My central view is that underlying growth should gradually pickup towards the end of this year into 2013, aided by a gentle increase in households' real incomes and consumption and supported by the stimulus from monetary policy. But I have revised down my medium-term outlook for growth reflecting the likely persistence in supply weakness. The possibility of significant economic and financial disruptions within the euro area poses the greatest threat to our recovery.

CPI inflation has fallen back sharply from its peak of over 5% in September 2011 to 2.8% in May of this year. That reduction largely reflects the impact of earlier price level increases dropping out of the twelve-month comparison and so contains little information about the likely future persistence of inflation. How quickly inflation falls back to target from here remains uncertain and will have a crucial bearing on my future monetary policy decisions.

My central view is that inflation is likely to drift back towards target over the next year or so, as the impact of external price pressures ease and economic slack continues to bear down on domestic costs. But there are considerable risks to that outlook. To the upside, inflation may prove to be more persistent, due for example to continuing global price pressures, disappointing supply performance or companies and households set prices and wages in the belief that the MPC intends to bring inflation back to target more slowly than before.

To the downside, there is a possibility that demand and hence inflation turns out much weaker than expected.

My judgement at the June MPC meeting was that these risks were best balanced by maintaining Bank Rate at 0.5% and the size of the asset purchase programme at £325 billion. I was also of the view that, were the economy to require additional stimulus, I would like to explore the possibility that some of that support be provided by measures designed to improve the flow of bank credit. This would help to improve the availability of credit to a large number of households and companies and has the potential to bolster the supply side of the economy as well as demand. In that context, I welcome the plans to establish a Funding for Lending Scheme.

Explaining Monetary Policy

Since June 2011, I have delivered three on-the-record speeches, given four interviews to national media, and made numerous off-the-record presentations to a variety of audiences. These included background briefings for market economists and economic journalists on the asset purchase programme. I have made seven regional visits which involved various meetings and events with local businesses and media. As the Bank's Chief Economist, I have extensive liaison with economists in the private and official sectors, both in the UK and internationally.