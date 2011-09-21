SOUTH SHIELDS, England, Sept 21 Inflation in Britain will fall back quite materially at the beginning of next year, after probably rising above 5 percent in the next few months, Bank of England chief economist Spencer Dale said on Wednesday.

In a question and answer session following a speech at an event in North-East England, Dale also said that lower inflation should support a gradual recovery in consumer spending.

When asked whether the weak British economy needed a boost from more government spending, Dale pointed to the so called automatic stabilisers.

"The way that fiscal policy operates in our economy means that if the economy does slow, we will see an automatic loosening of fiscal policy," he said.

"Spending will increase, especially spending on benefits (and tax receipts will fall). Importantly in the UK, automatic stabilisers are quite large."

When asked about the merits of setting up a new public bank to boost credit to small and medium-sized businesses -- an idea his fellow policymaker Adam Posen floated last week -- Dale said it was worth thinking about.

"Adam's proposal is a response to a particular problem . but I think I need to understand what that problem is and whether we are facing it at the moment," Dale said. (Reporting by David Milliken)