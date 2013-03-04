LONDON, March 4 The Bank of England's chief economist, Spencer Dale, said in a newspaper interview published on Monday that he did not want to rush ahead with proposals for negative interest rates floated by a deputy governor of the bank last week.

Deputy governor Paul Tucker raised the idea of charging banks to park their money at the central bank last week, but it was played down the following day by the central bank's other deputy governor, Charlie Bean.

"Negative interest rates are blue-sky thinking," Dale said in an interview with the Coventry Telegraph, in language which closely echoed Bean's.

"I think it is important to stress that there is no plan to introduce this idea. My view is that at the moment this is not something we want to rush ahead with," Dale added.

The newspaper published initial excerpts of the interview on Thursday.