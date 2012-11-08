* BoE holds bond buys at 375 bln stg, interest rate at 0.5
pct
* Vote likely to have been close
* Economists think more stimulus still on the cards
By Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 8 The Bank of England opted on
Thursday not to pump more cash into the fragile economy, as
policymakers pin their hopes on the bank's new lending scheme
and some worry about inflation.
The decision, which matched expectations, is likely to have
been close, with the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee having to
weigh Britain's surprisingly strong exit from recession in the
third quarter against signs of renewed weakness since then.
And more money-printing is still on the cards, with analysts
polled by Reuters forecasting another 50 billion pound dose ($80
billion) in the first quarter of 2013 to support the nascent
recovery.
"We are pretty sure that the economy will need more stimulus
in the months ahead," said Vicky Redwood at Capital Economics.
"And we do not think that the committee is out of firepower
yet. In any case, conceding that there is nothing more it can do
would hardly help confidence."
Several MPC members have voiced doubts about the continued
effectiveness of its asset-buying programme in boosting the
economy.
Redwood said that more gilt purchases were still likely in
the near term, but afterwards "the MPC will have to venture into
even more unconventional territory", for example buying
private-sector assets.
After a two-day meeting, the MPC voted not to buy more
British government bonds, having already bought 375 billion
pounds' worth since the 2008-09 economic slump. It also kept its
main interest rate at the record-low 0.5 percent, as predicted.
Sterling hit a five-week high against the euro after the BoE
announcement, while gilts fell.
Attention will now turn to the quarterly inflation and
growth forecast updates in the BoE's Inflation Report, which
Governor Mervyn King will present on Nov. 14.
Britain has not fully recovered the output lost in the wake
of the financial crisis, while the euro zone's debt problems,
government tax hikes and spending cuts to reduce the budget
deficit and banks' reluctance to lend are all weighing on the
economy.
Just three weeks ago, economists saw a 60 percent chance of
another round of quantitative easing being unveiled this week.
But when they were asked the same question last week, in the
wake of data showing British GDP growth of 1 percent between
July and September, that probability fell to 40 percent.
Last month, Martin Weale said another round of quantitative
easing might not be compatible with the bank's inflation target,
while BoE chief economist Spencer Dale noted that inflation was
sticky.
Inflation eased to 2.2 percent in September, holding above
the 2 percent target even before hefty price rises by four of
Britain's biggest energy suppliers kicked in.
Central bankers hope their new Funding for Lending Scheme
will get credit flowing to households and businesses, but it may
take another few months for its effects to show through.
The BoE will release the minutes of the latest meeting on
Nov. 21.($1 = 0.6255 British pounds)