LONDON Dec 6 The Bank of England left policy unchanged on Thursday, a month after completing its purchases of 375 billion pounds in gilts, as sticky inflation outweighed worries over a sluggish economy.

Following are reactions to the decision:

PHILIP SHAW, ECONOMIST, INVESTEC

"The MPC maintained the stance of policy, but doubts over the momentum of the recovery suggest there will still be some serious discussions over whether to sanction further asset purchases.

"Our own view is that the economy will show some signs of life again over the next couple of months and that inflation will climb above 3 percent early next year, and so we do not expect the MPC to extend QE in 2013. But this could be a close-run thing... At some stage reasonably soon the MPC is likely to vote to buy an amount of gilts as a substitute for those which are expiring."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ECONOMIST, ING

"This was widely expected given the BoE left policy on hold last month when they downwardly revised their growth projections and revised up their inflation forecasts.

"Since then the activity data has actually been a little better with consumer confidence, spending, employment and housing data showing improvements. However, business surveys, such as the purchasing managers' indices, still point to economic stagnation.

"This mixed bag of data made the decision easy for them. Furthermore, external factors, such as the uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal cliff, are also keeping the BoE in wait-and-see mode.

"With sterling having strengthened, dampening international competitiveness, we see scope for a 50 billion pound expansion of the Asset Purchase Facility in Q1 2013."

ANNA LEACH, HEAD OF ECONOMIC ANALYSIS, CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY:

"With the MPC having rejected a further extension of QE last month, a change in policy was unlikely today."

"But a further round of asset purchases certainly remains on the table, and the MPC's outlook is already quite downbeat.

"Recent data presents a mixed picture of momentum through the fourth quarter, with the CBI's service sector and retail survey results relatively upbeat, but our manufacturing survey weaker.

"If evidence shows that conditions have deteriorated further this may prompt a shift in policy in the New Year."

JOOST BEAUMONT, ECONOMIST, ABN AMRO

"Although the MPC has left the door open for more gilt purchases, we think that the bar for further action is high.

"October's rise in inflation, the deal to transfer interest receipts under the APF to the government as well as doubts about the impact of more QE in the current economic environment, makes it reluctant to do more.

"On balance, we expect the MPC to refrain from further quantitative easing. This reflects our view that a moderate recovery will take hold next year on the back of stronger global demand."