* BoE keeps rates at 0.5 percent, as widely expected
* BoE set to raise growth projections next week
* ECB surprises markets with quarter-point rate cut
By Christina Fincher
LONDON, Nov 7 The Bank of England left interest
rates at record lows on Thursday but is likely to suggest next
week that borrowing costs could rise sooner than it had forecast
as the economic recovery gathers pace.
Britain is now in a very different position from the euro
zone, where weak growth and a slump in inflation prompted the
European Central Bank to cut its refinancing rate to a new
record low of 0.25 percent.
When the Bank of England launched its "forward guidance"
plan three months ago, it said it would not raise rates until
unemployment fell to 7 percent, something it predicted would not
happen until well into 2016.
With growth picking up, house prices rising at double the
rate of inflation and signs that broader price pressures are
building, many economists - including former Bank policymaker
Deanne Julius - believe a rate rise could be warranted much
sooner than the BoE is suggesting.
Julius, who was considered a dove when she served on the
Monetary Policy Committee a decade ago, said Britain's economy
was now in full recovery mode, helped by government's Help to
Buy scheme to kick-start the housing market.
"Help to Buy has really been the spark that lit the fire,"
she told a monetary policy discussion organized by Fathom
Financial Consulting. "Of course a fire gives you a nice warm
glow for a while but it can easily get out of control."
The BoE will publish updated forecasts for growth, inflation
and unemployment next Wednesday. An upward revision to growth
looks certain after the economy grew by 0.8 percent in the third
quarter - the fastest rate in more than three years.
Mindful that higher government bond yields could choke off
the recovery, the Bank will be wary of sending a hawkish message
but it is likely to move its unemployment forecast a bit closer
to those of private economists.
Minutes to last month's Monetary Policy Committee meeting
showed policymakers concluded that it now "seemed probable that
unemployment would be lower, and output growth faster, in the
second half of 2013 than expected at the time of the August
Inflation Report."
UK interest rates have stood at a record-low 0.5 percent
since March 2009 as policymakers have sought to shore up an
economy battered by the financial crisis and a heavy overhang of
debt.
Britain's economic turnaround has been dramatic. Seen as a
recovery laggard at the start of the year, Britain now has one
of the fastest-growing economies in the G7.
As the economy has picked up speed, calls for more stimulus
from a minority of the BoE's policymakers have faded away.
The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee opted on Thursday to
leave its bond-buying programme unchanged at 375 billion pounds
($603 billion), as expected by all the economists who took part
in a Reuters poll.