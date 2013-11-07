LONDON Nov 7 The Bank of England left policy
unchanged on Thursday, sticking to its commitment to keep
interest rates at rock-bottom until the country's recovery is
more firmly established.
The central bank has kept rates at a record-low 0.5 percent
since March 2009 to shore up an economy battered by the
financial crisis and a heavy overhang of debt.
Britain has enjoyed a surprisingly strong recovery since the
start of the year, overtaking its euro zone peers to become one
of the fastest growing G7 economies.
But Mark Carney, the Canadian who took the helm of the bank
in July, has made clear that he does not want to jeopardise
growth by tightening policy too early.
In August, the Bank of England said it would not think about
raising rates until Britain's unemployment rate falls to 7
percent, something it predicted would not happen until well into
2016.
Given the speed of Britain's recent recovery, many investors
are betting unemployment will fall much more quickly and they
expect the BoE to tweak its projections when it publishes new
forecasts next week.
As the economy has picked up speed, calls for more stimulus
from a minority of the BoE's policymakers have faded away.
The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee opted on Thursday to
leave its bond-buying programme unchanged at 375 billion pounds
($603 billion), as expected by all the economists who took part
in a Reuters poll.
Inflation in Britain is running above the central bank's 2
percent target - in contrast to the euro zone where price growth
has slowed to just 0.7 percent. Some of the more hawkish BoE
policymakers may be concerned about a recent jump in inflation
expectations in Britain.