LONDON, July 21 Three new non-executive
directors have been appointed to the Bank of England's governing
body, Britain's finance ministry said on Monday.
Dido Harding, chief executive of telecoms group TalkTalk
; Dorothy Thompson, chief executive of electricity
generator Drax ; and Don Robert, chairman of credit
checking company Experian, will join the BoE's Court of
Directors from August.
"All three are highly qualified and experienced people who
will strengthen and diversify the Bank's board," finance
minister George Osborne said in a statement.
Lawmakers have previously criticised the BoE's court for
being too deferential to central bank officials. The court's
role is to hold BoE policymakers to account but not to intervene
in monetary policy decisions.
The Treasury also said Tim Frost, who chairs the financial
data company Markit, had been reappointed for another
term as a BoE non-executive director.
Last week nearly a third of Experian's shareholders failed
to back Don Robert's appointment as company chairman after he
served as chief executive - a change of roles that flies in the
face of corporate governance guidelines.
About 70 percent of shareholders voted in favour of Don
Robert's re-election as a director, in effect confirming his
elevation to the chairmanship.
Experian had said in January that Roberts would replace John
Peace as chairman. The Investment Management Association, an
investment industry body, and the Institute of Directors, a
lobby group for industry as a whole, had raised concerns about
the plan.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)