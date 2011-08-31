* QE to remain an emergency option for BoE
* Households' debt and business gloom limit credit demand
* Bank problems make QE a crude instrument to boost economy
By Sven Egenter and David Milliken
LONDON, Aug 31 Britain's economy will have to
look a whole lot worse before the Bank of England embarks on a
second round of quantitative easing, especially since more cheap
money is unlikely to solve broader problems of high household
debt and corporate gloom.
Speculation that the BoE will buy more government debt with
freshly printed money resurfaced this month, after stock markets
tumbled and the last two officials to urge higher rates on the
BoE's Monetary Policy Committee backed keeping rates on hold.
But notwithstanding the opposing view from dovish BoE
policymaker Adam Posen in a Reuters column published earlier on
Wednesday , economists polled by Reuters still
see only a 35 percent chance of more QE .
A global financial meltdown on a par with that seen in late
2008, or a deep recession like in early 2009, are probable
preconditions -- not simply sluggish growth or a quarter or two
of contraction.
"If the economy is just going through a soft patch then they
will not do QE," said Barclays Capital economist Chris Crowe.
Unlike when the BoE did its first round of QE in 2009, bond
yields are already at record lows, meaning that new gilt
purchases would have to be substantial to drive them appreciably
lower.
This is likely to prove a difficult sell at a time when
inflation is double the BoE's 2 percent target. Moreover, a
large volume of QE would be hard to reverse if the BoE decided a
few months later that it had made the wrong call -- thus
requiring far more consideration than a rate cut would do in
more normal economic times.
Rock-bottom consumer morale and companies' reluctance to
invest in the face of a global slowdown have also created a
situation akin to a liquidity trap, meaning new money from the
central bank may have little effect in the real economy.
RBS economist Ross Walker says the bar for quantitative
easing is high, partly because of the risk of failure due to the
ruptured transmission mechanism.
"The MPC are not going to come out and say 'No we don't
believe it would work', as it's the one bit of ammunition they
have. But I wonder privately if they think it would work."
QE TALK
Britain's economy has barely grown since September and a
drop of nearly 15 percent in equity markets over
the past month and a slowdown in key export markets have raised
fears the country may face another recession.
With the government constrained by its pledge to eliminate a
budget deficit of over 10 percent, the onus to support the
economy is firmly on the Bank of England.
King, who has warned against tough years ahead as Britain
rebalances after a credit-fuelled consumption binge, assured
markets that the Bank had not run out of tools.
However, he also noted the limits to what central banks
could and should do, urging governments to find lasting
solutions to the debt problems. And the minutes to August's MPC
meeting showed that policymakers thought pre-emptive easing to
fight the risks from the euro crisis was not the way to go.
The minutes still boosted speculation about more easing,
showing that chief economist Spencer Dale and external Monetary
Policy Committee member Martin Weale dropped their call for
higher rates. And some policymakers considered the value of QE,
though none joined Adam Posen in calling for more asset buy.
David Miles -- usually seen as one of the more dovish
policymakers -- said in mid-August he would vote for more
quantitative easing if inflation looked like it would fall
substantially beneath the target and stay there.
But Weale, and others with less track record of calling for
tighter policy, have played down suggestions that more QE is
looming.
BANG FOR THE BUCK
In the current circumstances of record low yields, buying
more gilts may not even have much effect on the economy.
Weale tried to convince markets that the Bank was far from
impotent, saying yields on long-dated bonds could still be
lowered, which would have a knock-on effect, making other sorts
of investment more lucrative.
But this may require large quantities, potentially much more
than the 50 billion pounds Posen has been calling for.
"If they don't induce greater risk-taking behaviour, they
may find that they don't get a lot of bang for their buck," said
Nomura economist Philip Rush.
Buying other assets such as secured or unsecured loans from
banks may get a bigger effect, but creates a new problem as it
added real credit risk to the BoE's balance sheet.
"That would border more on a fiscal policy operation," he
said. "They would have to be careful."
And Barclays' Crowe wonders if any stimulus would actually
result in cheaper loans for small businesses and households,
given the disconnect between the interest rates on government
bonds, and those for commercial and personal loans.
"We had one bout of QE and it doesn't seem to have had that
a great an effect on the real side of the economy," he said.
GLOOM
Even if lower rates reached consumers and firms, they may
not want to spend the money.
Consumer morale in August was significantly weaker than a
year ago, and close to the record-low levels seen at the start
of the financial crisis in 2008 . The BoE has
also noted that households are saving more to reduce debts built
up before the financial crisis, rather than spending.
Figures from the British Bankers' Association showed that
lending to companies is falling despite low interest rates, and
Britain's second-largest bank, Barclays, said small businesses
were hoarding cash rather than investing.
But analysts agree that the BoE would not hold fire if it
felt a steep and lasting drop in inflation was looming.
"Effectiveness is a valid worry, but from the MPC's point of
view it is the only tool they have," said Citi economist Michael
Saunders.
Large quantities were not a problem either, he added. "If
the cost of over-stimulus is inflation, and the cost of too
little is a depression, which would you choose?"
(Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter)