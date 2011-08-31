* QE to remain an emergency option for BoE

* Households' debt and business gloom limit credit demand

* Bank problems make QE a crude instrument to boost economy

By Sven Egenter and David Milliken

LONDON, Aug 31 Britain's economy will have to look a whole lot worse before the Bank of England embarks on a second round of quantitative easing, especially since more cheap money is unlikely to solve broader problems of high household debt and corporate gloom.

Speculation that the BoE will buy more government debt with freshly printed money resurfaced this month, after stock markets tumbled and the last two officials to urge higher rates on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee backed keeping rates on hold.

But notwithstanding the opposing view from dovish BoE policymaker Adam Posen in a Reuters column published earlier on Wednesday , economists polled by Reuters still see only a 35 percent chance of more QE .

A global financial meltdown on a par with that seen in late 2008, or a deep recession like in early 2009, are probable preconditions -- not simply sluggish growth or a quarter or two of contraction.

"If the economy is just going through a soft patch then they will not do QE," said Barclays Capital economist Chris Crowe.

Unlike when the BoE did its first round of QE in 2009, bond yields are already at record lows, meaning that new gilt purchases would have to be substantial to drive them appreciably lower.

This is likely to prove a difficult sell at a time when inflation is double the BoE's 2 percent target. Moreover, a large volume of QE would be hard to reverse if the BoE decided a few months later that it had made the wrong call -- thus requiring far more consideration than a rate cut would do in more normal economic times.

Rock-bottom consumer morale and companies' reluctance to invest in the face of a global slowdown have also created a situation akin to a liquidity trap, meaning new money from the central bank may have little effect in the real economy.

RBS economist Ross Walker says the bar for quantitative easing is high, partly because of the risk of failure due to the ruptured transmission mechanism.

"The MPC are not going to come out and say 'No we don't believe it would work', as it's the one bit of ammunition they have. But I wonder privately if they think it would work."

QE TALK

Britain's economy has barely grown since September and a drop of nearly 15 percent in equity markets over the past month and a slowdown in key export markets have raised fears the country may face another recession.

With the government constrained by its pledge to eliminate a budget deficit of over 10 percent, the onus to support the economy is firmly on the Bank of England.

King, who has warned against tough years ahead as Britain rebalances after a credit-fuelled consumption binge, assured markets that the Bank had not run out of tools.

However, he also noted the limits to what central banks could and should do, urging governments to find lasting solutions to the debt problems. And the minutes to August's MPC meeting showed that policymakers thought pre-emptive easing to fight the risks from the euro crisis was not the way to go.

The minutes still boosted speculation about more easing, showing that chief economist Spencer Dale and external Monetary Policy Committee member Martin Weale dropped their call for higher rates. And some policymakers considered the value of QE, though none joined Adam Posen in calling for more asset buy.

David Miles -- usually seen as one of the more dovish policymakers -- said in mid-August he would vote for more quantitative easing if inflation looked like it would fall substantially beneath the target and stay there.

But Weale, and others with less track record of calling for tighter policy, have played down suggestions that more QE is looming.

BANG FOR THE BUCK

In the current circumstances of record low yields, buying more gilts may not even have much effect on the economy.

Weale tried to convince markets that the Bank was far from impotent, saying yields on long-dated bonds could still be lowered, which would have a knock-on effect, making other sorts of investment more lucrative.

But this may require large quantities, potentially much more than the 50 billion pounds Posen has been calling for.

"If they don't induce greater risk-taking behaviour, they may find that they don't get a lot of bang for their buck," said Nomura economist Philip Rush.

Buying other assets such as secured or unsecured loans from banks may get a bigger effect, but creates a new problem as it added real credit risk to the BoE's balance sheet.

"That would border more on a fiscal policy operation," he said. "They would have to be careful."

And Barclays' Crowe wonders if any stimulus would actually result in cheaper loans for small businesses and households, given the disconnect between the interest rates on government bonds, and those for commercial and personal loans.

"We had one bout of QE and it doesn't seem to have had that a great an effect on the real side of the economy," he said.

GLOOM

Even if lower rates reached consumers and firms, they may not want to spend the money.

Consumer morale in August was significantly weaker than a year ago, and close to the record-low levels seen at the start of the financial crisis in 2008 . The BoE has also noted that households are saving more to reduce debts built up before the financial crisis, rather than spending.

Figures from the British Bankers' Association showed that lending to companies is falling despite low interest rates, and Britain's second-largest bank, Barclays, said small businesses were hoarding cash rather than investing.

But analysts agree that the BoE would not hold fire if it felt a steep and lasting drop in inflation was looming.

"Effectiveness is a valid worry, but from the MPC's point of view it is the only tool they have," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

Large quantities were not a problem either, he added. "If the cost of over-stimulus is inflation, and the cost of too little is a depression, which would you choose?" (Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter)