By David Milliken
| SOUTH CERNEY, England
SOUTH CERNEY, England May 23 Most British
pension funds cannot shift significant sums into riskier assets,
even when faced with record-low bond yields, a top industry
representative says, raising questions about the effectiveness
of the Bank of England's policy stimulus.
The BoE says that its 325 billion pounds of quantitative
easing (QE) does more to help the economy than just reduce
government bond yields because it encourages investors to put
money into higher-return assets that fund private-sector
investment.
But Joanne Segars, the chief executive of Britain's
National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), said on Wednesday
this did not reflect the experience of her members, who
collectively manage about 800 billion pounds of assets.
"There is a 'rational economic man' thesis that runs through
a lot of what is talked about as the response to QE, and funds
aren't necessarily in a position to be those rational economic
actors," she told reporters.
"For a pension fund to turn that around, and say 'We're
suddenly going to invest in equities' is just not the way in
which pension funds have been moving in the past few years," she
said.
She was speaking shortly after BoE Deputy Governor Charlie
Bean had given a speech at a NAPF conference in which he said
the central bank's initial round of QE had lifted share prices
by around 20 percent, as well as lowering gilt yields.
British employers' pension schemes that are committed to
paying staff a fixed pension on retirement have been under
regulatory pressure to ensure they hold assets that closely
match their liabilities - encouraging them to favour
fixed-income investments rather than shares.
Segars' comments do not imply QE is wholly ineffective, as
other investors may switch into riskier assets when they sell
gilts, even if pension funds do not. But they may fuel concerns
about QE at a time when the International Monetary Fund has
called on UK authorities to investigate buying assets other than
gilts to stimulate its struggling economy.
A NAPF survey of local government pension funds conducted
earlier this month showed that just one in four were planning to
increase shareholdings as a result of the BoE's QE policy,
compared to more than half who did not plan to change policy,
and one in 10 who wanted to buy more gilts.
Bean, in his speech, said weak confidence, rather than a
lack of credit, was the main reason for Britain's "painfully
slow" recovery from the financial crisis, he added.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Susan Fenton)