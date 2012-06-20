LONDON, June 20 The Bank of England allotted the full 5 billion pounds of six-month funding it offered to banks under its new Extended Collateral Term Repo facility on Wednesday aimed at providing liquidity to support lending to the wider economy.

Funds cleared at the minimum 25 basis point spread above Bank Rate, suggesting that the BoE was not flooded with high bids for the funds.

The 5 billion pounds on offer - which was announced on Tuesday - was the minimum the BoE could offer, and some analysts had expected the central bank to offer more. Short sterling rate futures did not move after the result, unlike when the size of the repo was announced.

The BoE did not publish the total funds banks bid for.

Last week BoE Governor Mervyn King said that he was activating the scheme, which was set up in December and originally intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts to kick-start Britain's faltering recovery.

It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use, including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of asset-backed commercial paper. (Reporting by David Milliken)