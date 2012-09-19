LONDON, Sept 19 The Bank of England said it allotted 150 million pounds of six-month funds to banks at its extended collateral term repo (ECTR) on Wednesday, a fraction of the 5 billion pounds it was prepared to make available.

The BoE allotted funds at the minimum spread of 25 basis points over the BoE's Bank Rate, currently 0.5 percent, and the low take-up by banks suggests limited tensions on Britain's interbank funding market.

At the last repo on Aug. 15, banks bid for 1.5 billion pounds of funds.

The ECTR is designed to ensure banks have access to reasonably priced liquidity if market funds dry up.

The BoE announced in June that it was activating the scheme, which was set up in December and was originally intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts to kick-start Britain's faltering recovery.

It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use, including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of asset-backed commercial paper.