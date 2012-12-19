LONDON Dec 19 The Bank of England said it
allotted none of the 5 billion pounds ($8.12 billion) of
six-month funds available to banks at its extended collateral
term repo (ECTR) on Wednesday.
Demand for the funds made available on a monthly basis has
been dwindling since the BoE announced in June that it was
activating the scheme, suggesting that banks had enough funding
from other sources.
The scheme was set up last December and was originally
intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts to ease
banks' funding strains and to kick-start Britain's faltering
recovery.
It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for
lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use,
including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised
credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of
asset-backed commercial paper.
The Bank of England has pinned high hopes on a second
scheme, called Funding for Lending, which provides cheap funding
to banks if they maintain or extend lending to businesses and
consumers.