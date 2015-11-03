UPDATE 1-GKP lowers annual loss after debt deal but production rise uncertain
* Company does not need an M&A deal -CEO (Adds details, background, CEO, analysts comments, share price)
LONDON Nov 3 Non-executive directors of companies need to be given greater means to challenge senior managers as a way of improving accountability in firms, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday.
Bailey, who heads the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority, said alarm bells ring for regulators when senior executives become too sensitive to feedback from non-executive directors.
"Non-executives should not be left to find the answers for themselves, and they should not feel that they have to do so out of a lack of sufficient confidence in what they are being told," he said in a speech at the Westminster Business Forum in London.
"In other words, they should not be pointed towards the haystack with warm wishes for the search ahead." (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
April 6 Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday it has appointed Tim Collier as group chief financial officer, filling the post vacated by Stephen Daintith, who left the group to join Rolls-Royce.