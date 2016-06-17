(Adds detail from speech)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 17 The Bank of England plans to open Britain's payments system to businesses that wanted to compete with banks, the head of the central bank said on Friday, as part of an effort to boost the financial technology sector.

The BoE is also setting up a unit to work with financial technology firms to tackle central banking problems in areas such as data security and analysis, including spotting anomalies and patterns in large sets of data, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a speech.

More than 1,000 non-bank payments providers currently serve customers, Carney said, but they have to rely on just four banks for access to high-speed payments through Britain's real-time gross settlement system.

Allowing more companies to settle transactions using money held at the central bank should bolster financial stability and enable more efficient payments, Carney said.

"It is not a one-way street, however," Carney said. Appropriate standards will need to be set for new settlement account holders, he said, and legal changes will be needed, too.

The central bank has been working more closely with financial technology firms to better understand the potential risks for financial stability from their growing importance in the banking system, Carney said.

Consulting firm PwC said it had been involved in a pilot project with the BoE to look at distributed ledger technology, which underlies payment systems such as Bitcoin and gives users a single shared view of how a security has been traded.

Britain accounts for about half of European financial technology start-ups, which use technology ranging from cloud data storage to smartphones to provide loans, insurance and payment services as well as more business-focused needs.

Carney had originally planned to make the announcement on Thursday at a major speech in the City of London. The announcement was postponed after the killing of British lawmaker Jo Cox. (Additional reporting by David Milliken, editing by Larry King)