* Says asset purchases should continue while FLS gathers
pace
* "Glimmers of hope" that UK economy may be on the mend
* FLS should boost 2013 lending but banks may be too tough
* Voted for more QE in February, March
LONDON, April 9 Britain's economy still needs
support from more central bank asset purchases, although there
are signs that growth should pick up this year after two years
of stagnation, a Bank of England policymaker said.
Paul Fisher, the central bank's executive director for
markets, told Scotland's Herald newspaper that Funding for
Lending was improving conditions for borrowers, but that the
economy still needed other help until that scheme got up to full
steam.
Fisher and two others on the bank's nine-member Monetary
Policy Committee voted for more quantitative easing via bond
purchases in February and March.
"We need some sort of background level of QE to see us
through this period, particularly while FLS has its full impact
for the remainder of this year," Fisher said in an interview
published on Tuesday.
The central bank launched FLS last year to address the
problem of its asset purchases not easing lending conditions for
smaller businesses and households.
Fisher and two others on the MPC voted for 25 billion pounds
of extra gilts purchases in February and March, on top of the
375 billion pounds bought between March 2009 and October 2012.
Minutes of April's meeting, to be published next week, will
show whether he did so again.
Fisher was cautious about any benefits from more
quantitative easing than what he had recently advocated.
"I don't know whether it would have a huge impact," he said.
"There are limits to what monetary policy can do. Nobody has
actually given us any new toys to play with in terms of trying
to promote the economy," he added, referring to a modest change
in the central bank's remit last month.
Fisher said he was hopeful that contractions in construction
and North Sea oil output would stop this year, giving "glimmers
of hope" that the economy was on the mend.
Banks expected a reasonably big expansion in lending but
Fisher - who is in charge of the FLS - was more doubtful.
"I am not quite as optimistic ... but I would expect lending
to go up," he said.
"The big banks are saying it has been a powerful influence
on their funding costs ... but they say they are struggling to
find businesses to whom they are willing to lend," he added. "In
part this may be because their credit assessments are still
being too severe, that is a matter to look into."