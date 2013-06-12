By David Milliken
LONDON, June 12 Britain should end the
uncertainty over long-term plans for state-controlled Royal Bank
of Scotland, a senior Bank of England official said on
Wednesday.
Paul Fisher, the BoE's markets director, said RBS's ability
to attract investors and sustain lending was being hampered by a
lack of clarity over when it would be returned to the private
sector and whether it might be split up.
Britain's government ploughed 45.8 billion pounds ($71.4
billion) of public money into RBS to save it from collapse in
2008, and now holds an 81 percent stake in the bank.
Finance minister George Osborne will signal that the time is
right to offload the government's shareholding in an annual
speech to financiers on June 19, political and industry sources
said on Monday, but he is not expected to explain how.
Senior lawmakers are expected to report shortly on whether
it would be better to break up RBS instead. Outgoing Bank of
England Governor Mervyn King has said RBS would have benefited
from a much more radical restructuring.
Fisher - who is in charge of a BoE scheme to boost bank
lending - said this lack of clarity was damaging.
"As a matter of market management, I think it is the
uncertainty about RBS which has been holding investors back,"
Fisher said at an investment conference in London.
"People have been saying to us that they don't want to
invest in RBS or provide capital because they don't know what is
going to happen to the bank," he added.
Boosting bank lending is a key priority for the BoE and
Britain's government, which together set up a scheme last year
that offers banks cheap finance if they lend more to support a
sluggish economic recovery.
"Individual banks are now awash with liquidity," Fisher
said, adding that he hoped that businesses' demand for loans
would rise as economic confidence returned.
In April, a Funding for Lending Scheme was extended by
another year into 2015, and tweaked to give banks a greater
incentive to lend to small businesses rather than home buyers.
Fisher said the BoE wanted to see more property purchases,
but not a rise in house prices, which he said were high already.
Fisher serves on both the Bank of England's Monetary Policy
Committee, which sets interest rates, and its new Financial
Policy Committee, which regulates the financial system.
Fisher is among the minority of MPC members who have voted
since February for the central bank to buy more bonds with newly
minted money to aid the economy's recovery. On Wednesday he said
the economy still needed support.