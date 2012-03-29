LONDON, March 29 Banks should continue to build
up the amount of collateral they have pre-approved for use in
the Bank of England's emergency liquidity scheme, BoE executive
director for markets Paul Fisher said on Thursday.
Fisher, who also sits on the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee, said the BoE's main emergency liquidity scheme, the
'discount window facility', now has about 265 billion pounds of
collateral pre-approved, which would enable the BoE to inject
around 160 billion pounds of liquidity.
"Although not a substitute for firms building up their own
holdings of high quality liquid assets to a more satisfactory
level, that represents a very substantial 'war chest' of
potential liquidity in the event of significant adverse shocks,"
Fisher said.
"The extent of pre-positioning varies across firms, however,
and we hope to continue to both sign up new counterparties and
encourage firms to increase further the quantity of
pre-positioned collateral over time," he added.
Firms should not be stigmatised if they use the discount
window facility, Fisher said, as the BoE only lends to banks it
deems solvent.
Fisher did not address monetary policy in his speech, which
is to be delivered to a conference of asset-liability managers
taking place in London.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)