LONDON Oct 2 Britain's housing market is picking up speed and although there is no sign yet of a property price bubble, borrowers and lenders should be careful not to overstretch themselves, a Bank of England policymaker said on Wednesday.

"Let me assure you that the Bank will not be complacent about allowing financial stability risks to build through an over-expansion of the housing market," Paul Fisher, the BoE's executive director for markets, was due to say in a speech.

"Both borrowers and lenders need to be careful not to over-stretch themselves."

Fisher also said a rise in short-term British interest rates in financial markets may have been exacerbated by poor liquidity and they could decouple from U.S. rates in future.