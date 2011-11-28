LONDON Nov 28 The Bank of England may need to expand its 275 billion pounds asset purchase programme to boost growth and stop inflation from falling below its 2 percent target, but it does not need to make that decision yet, policymaker Paul Fisher wrote in a document published on Monday.

"We may well need to do more," Fisher said in an annual report released by the central bank. "But I see no reason to commit to that now." (Reporting by Peter Griffiths)