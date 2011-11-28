BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
LONDON Nov 28 The Bank of England may need to expand its 275 billion pounds asset purchase programme to boost growth and stop inflation from falling below its 2 percent target, but it does not need to make that decision yet, policymaker Paul Fisher wrote in a document published on Monday.
"We may well need to do more," Fisher said in an annual report released by the central bank. "But I see no reason to commit to that now." (Reporting by Peter Griffiths)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago