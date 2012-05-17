LONDON May 17 The Bank of England should only do further quantitative easing asset purchases if the economy seems to be slipping into a deep recession, which does not appear to be the case, BoE policymaker Paul Fisher said in an interview published on Thursday.

"The key reason for restarting QE last October was the possibility that the UK could topple over into a deep recession again. We seem to have hopefully headed that risk off at the pass," Fisher told Dow Jones Newswires.

The BoE bought 125 billion pounds of gilts under its QE programme between October and the start of this month, but has since decided that no more QE is needed for now, especially with inflation proving slow to fall to its 2 percent target.

"We've had a couple of quarters of negative growth, but we haven't really had a fall back into a deep recession," he said. "If I saw that risk re-emerging, then personally I would want to think again about restarting," he said. "If there is not that serious possibility of deflation down the road, then I think there is less impetus behind doing more asset purchases."

Dow Jones quoted Fisher as saying he would be "uncomfortable" about the ability of Britain's economy to rebalance away from its past reliance on government and household spending and towards exports if sterling appreciated constantly over coming months.

Fisher added that the BoE could not take risks with its credibility as inflation stayed high.

New inflation forecasts from the BoE on Wednesday showed that it would take until the third quarter of next year before inflation falls below its 2 percent target from its current level of 3.5 percent, nine months longer than estimated in February.

"We are mindful of that and we don't want to take risks with credibility. People's inflation expectations have been remarkably resilient through this episode. We need to justify that by getting inflation back to target over the next couple of years." (Reporting by David Milliken)