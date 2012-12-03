By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON Dec 3 British banks and building
societies drew down 4.36 billion pounds ($7.0 billion) from a
Bank of England programme to boost lending in its first two
months, in what analysts said was a moderately encouraging
start.
Net lending by the banks involved rose by only 496 million
pounds, but the BoE's executive director for markets, Paul
Fisher, said it was too early to use Monday's data as a guide to
the scheme's success - a view largely shared by economists.
The Funding for Lending Scheme, which opened at the start of
August, offers banks cheap finance if they in turn lend on to
households and businesses, and is aimed to boost the economy in
ways that the BoE's 375 billion pounds of quantitative easing
bond purchases has failed to.
"Quite whether it kick starts the chain reaction that is
required to get the economy going is less clear. Nonetheless, it
is a case of so far so good," said Alan Clarke, an economist at
Scotiabank, which is not directly involved in the FLS.
Economists estimate that banks and building societies can
access just under 70 billion pounds of cheap funding via the
FLS, and they have until the end of January 2014 to do so.
The BoE and the government say a lack of lending is partly
responsible for Britain's very slow recovery from the 2008-09
financial crisis, though firms' unwillingness to invest in an
uncertain economic climate is also a factor.
Net lending figures since the scheme's launch vary widely
across major British banks.
Barclays was the only one to report an increase,
with an extra 3.8 billion pounds of lending. Santander
and state-backed Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of
Scotland reported net falls of 3.5 billion, 2.8 billion
and 0.6 billion pounds respectively.
RBS said its fall in lending was mostly due to it scaling
back commercial property loans, while Lloyds said it intended to
draw down an extra 2 billion pounds of funds to support small
business and mortgage lending.
The National Federation of Small Businesses said it was
concerned that it would be home-buyers not businesses who got
the bulk of the benefit of lower interest rates and increased
credit availability.
Some analysts said the more visible impact on mortgage
lending to date is because business lending has longer lead
times.
The BoE expects it to be 6-12 months before the FLS's full
benefits are clear, though others are more critical.
"There is a deep tension at the heart of the government's
policy mix, where banks have to be less leveraged and at the
same time lend more," said Darren Sharma, chief executive of
credit analysts Frontline Analysts.
"The FLS is a considerable improvement on (previous
government lending scheme) Project Merlin, which was flop, but
it remains fundamentally limited in what it can achieve."