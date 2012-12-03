LONDON Dec 3 British banks and building societies drew down 4.36 billion pounds ($7.0 billion) from the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme in its first two months, but increased net lending by only 496 million pounds, BoE data showed on Monday.

The scheme, which opened at the start of August, offers banks cheap finance if they in turn lend on to households and businesses.

The BoE's executive director for markets, Paul Fisher, said it was too soon to tell whether the scheme would be a success.

"I am confident that the FLS will help the supply of credit," he said in a statement on the BoE's website.

"Since the scheme was announced we have seen widespread falls in funding costs across different sources and an equally wide variety of lending rate reductions. But it is too early to use these data as a reliable indication of the impact of the FLS on lending volumes," he added.