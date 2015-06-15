LONDON, June 15 Bank of England policymaker
Kristin Forbes said on Monday that the most typical channels of
contagion from the Greek debt crisis, such as banks' exposure to
the country, are manageable.
Forbes, speaking at a conference organized by Fortune
magazine in London, said the financial system was better
prepared to deal with a shock from Greece than the Asian
financial crisis of 1997.
But she added that the BoE was monitoring the Greek crisis
as "you never know" what might happen.
Forbes also said getting interest rates back to more normal
levels from their record lows represents an opportunity for
savers and to reallocate capital and blaming the financial
crisis for weak productivity growth was an argument that was
starting to fade.
However, technological advances mean many people are too
pessimistic that productivity growth will be poor for a long
time, she added.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)