BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Feb 26 Senior Bank of England policymaker Andy Haldane has been re-appointed to the central bank's Financial Policy Committee for three years from April 1, when the committee formally takes on the job of ensuring financial stability.
The FPC, which has been running on an interim basis since 2011, will get broad powers to regulate how much credit is flowing into the economy and to clamp down on potentially destabilising hotspots in sectors such as property.
Haldane is the central bank's executive director for financial stability, and has been a member of the FPC since the start.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.