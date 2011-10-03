LONDON Oct 3 A minority of the Bank of England's new interim financial policy committee called for banks to be allowed to immediately tap their liquidity buffers to boost lending, a record of their meeting last month showed on Monday

Last week the FPC urged banks to strengthen their liquidity and capital buffers without constraining access to credit, but Monday's record of the meeting showed that a minority of policymakers wanted banks to be allowed to reduce liquidity buffers now.

"Taking all the arguments into account, the balance of opinion on the committee was that it would be inappropriate in the current circumstances for banks to reduce capital or liquidity ratios," the record said.

"For some members ... it would be natural in current stressed funding market conditions for banks' liquidity buffers to fall, and this could occur without dangers to market confidence provided that capital ratios were maintained at high levels," the record added. (Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones)