LONDON Aug 8 Forward guidance brings new clarity about the Bank of England's policy, according to a thin majority of economists polled by Reuters, while the rest said it contained too many caveats.

And in a shift from earlier polls, the survey of 50 analysts also showed more than half now think the Bank has drawn a line under its asset purchase stimulus programme.

The Bank of England broke with tradition on Wednesday by planning to keep interest rates at record lows until unemployment falls to 7 percent or below, which it said could take three years.

Twenty-eight out of 50 economists surveyed since the announcement said this guidance was clear, while the remaining 22 said it was weakened too much by three caveats that would override the plan.

The Bank will reconsider if the public's inflation expectations become dangerously high, if ultra-low rates pose a threat to financial stability, or if it forecasts inflation will be 2.5 percent or higher in 18-24 months.

The last of those break clauses caused the biggest surprise, given inflation has topped 2.5 percent for all but four of the last 43 months.

"We expect the CPI inflation knockout to be breached somewhat earlier than Q3 2016, which is the current guidance by the BoE," said Slavena Nazarova, economist from Credit Agricole CIB.

"CPI inflation has consistently surprised to the upside and risks remain that it will continue to do so."

The lack of consensus among economists was reflected by an uncertain market reaction on Wednesday to the forward guidance announcement.

Underwhelmed investors brought forward expectations for when rates would rise from 0.5 percent - the opposite of what the central bank was hoping for - although the move faded later in the day.

Setting the main threshold for forward guidance at an unemployment rate of 7 percent also surprised economists.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said that was not a target, but a "way station" at which the Monetary Policy Committee would reassess the economy.

The Bank's Inflation Report on Wednesday projected the unemployment rate would not fall to 7 percent before the end of its forecast horizon, the third quarter of 2016, from its current level at 7.8 percent.

Twenty-nine out of 50 economists said that was a pessimistic forecast, while only 19 thought it was about right. Two respondents said that was optimistic.

"The 7 percent is just a threshold and not a kick-starter for rising rates. If they really think the labour market won't improve significantly until Q3 2016, they will just start thinking of raising, not doing it immediately (if the jobless rate hits that level)," said Norman Rudschuck, analyst at NordLB.

The poll also showed more than half of respondents - 28 of 50 - now think the Bank has put its asset purchase programme behind it.

That's a shift from two weeks ago, when a minority of 17 out of 47 thought it had done away with bond purchases under quantitative easing (QE), which stand at 375 billion pounds ($580 billion).

Michael Saunders, economist at Citi, said it wasn't clear if the country had seen the back of asset purchases from the Bank.

"They've drawn a line under a large QE programme, but I think it's quite possible they'll do it on a modest basis to underpin guidance, if market rate expectations don't go where they want them to go," he said.

Asked when the Bank will next change interest rates, 38 economists said it will raise them in either 2015 or 2016, with a handful of forecasts either side, almost all predicting a 25 basis point hike from their present record low 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.6445 British pounds) (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)