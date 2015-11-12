LONDON Nov 12 Britain's housing market is
"broken", the Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane
said on Thursday, in an unusually forthright criticism of the
lack of new homes being built.
Haldane said Britain needed to build around 200,000 new
homes a year, and that its failure to build much more than half
that -- largely due to a lack of new public housing -- had
caused prices to rocket.
"The UK housing market is broken," he said at a meeting
hosted by Britain's Trades Union Congress. "There is a chronic
and accumulated imbalance between demand and supply, and it is
that which is sending skyward - and has sent skyward - house
prices."
Asked separately whether the BoE should print money to fund
government infrastructure projects, Haldane said there was a
good case for more infrastructure investment but that the
government could borrow very cheaply from financial markets.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Ralph Boulton)