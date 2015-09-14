(Adds detail)
LONDON, Sept 14 Bank of England chief economist
Andy Haldane said on Monday a debate was needed on whether banks
should have to set aside more capital as a buffer against
potential losses.
Haldane was taking part in a question and answer session on
Twitter to promote a BoE event in November aimed at reviewing
financial market regulation.
"Should (capital requirements) be higher still? Right
question for tomorrow. We need that debate," Haldane said in
response to a question posed by a Twitter user.
Britain has increased bank capital requirements in recent
years, to guard against the government having to bail out banks
again during future financial crises.
The BoE now conducts annual 'stress tests' of the country's
banks, to see if they have enough capital to cope with shocks
such as a housing crash or emerging market crisis. In July, it
may require banks to hold more capital if their risk management
appeared poor.
Haldane added that reduced financial market liquidity was
caused by market changes, not just tougher regulation, and that
the BoE was open to discussion as to whether this had gone too
far.
Haldane, who voted earlier this month to keep interest rates
at a record-low 0.5 percent, largely steered clear of monetary
policy during the discussion.
Asked by a fund manager about what low long-term British
government bond yields meant for BoE policy, Haldane said this
depended on whether they were driven by lower inflation
expectations or changes in real interest rates.
He declined to address questions about market expectations
for BoE rate moves, or whether China's slowdown was a threat to
the British economy.
Haldane's predecessor as chief economist, Spencer Dale, made
the BoE's first major foray into social media almost two years
ago, and discussed the outlook for monetary policy and forecasts
for unemployment.
* To follow the discussion, go to twitter.com/bankofengland
