LONDON Nov 11 Bank of England chief economist
Andy Haldane declined to speculate on Wednesday whether the
bank's next move would be an interest rate hike or a cut, adding
to his reputation as the monetary policymaker most cautious
about the economic outlook.
"I don't want today to be pinned down on quite when it is
(that) rates might move, or even in which direction," Haldane
told the BBC in an interview.
"When lift-off comes will depend importantly on how the
fortunes of the economy play out. For now, the vast majority of
the Monetary Policy Committee are happy where interest rates
are," he said.
While almost all BoE rate-setters have said the next move by
the BoE is likely to be up, Haldane has previously highlighted
the risk of an economic slowdown that ultimately might force the
BoE to cut rates below their current record low of 0.5 percent.
Britain's economy has grown strongly over the past two years
but the pace of expansion has moderated recently and inflation
has fallen below zero, complicating the outlook for officials
judging when to raise borrowing costs.
Currently, Ian McCafferty is the only one of the MPC's nine
members who is voting to raise rates.
Last week the BoE published its latest outlook for the
British economy, which signalled no move towards an early rate
rise.
Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since
early 2008, data showed on Wednesday, but earnings grew more
slowly than expected.
Haldane described price pressures as "pretty subdued" and he
expected pay growth, when adjusted for inflation, to decline
temporarily when inflation starts to rise again around the turn
of the year.
"But still underlying strength in the jobs market is there.
We still expect inflation-adjusted take-home pay to keep on
increasing to underpin the continuing pretty solid recovery we
expect to happen," Haldane said.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said earlier that the MPC expected
that interest rates would rise "at some point".
"As the economy progresses ... that decision (on whether to
continue to keep rates on hold) will become more difficult," he
told Sky News television.
