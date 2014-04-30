BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings-says FY profit RMB 966.9 mln
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
LONDON, April 30 A policymaker who is due to become the Bank of England's chief economist said prices of assets - such as houses - had more impact on the dynamics of an economy than is commonly understood.
Asked by lawmakers about how monetary policy should react to asset price bubbles, Andy Haldane said financial factors, particularly asset prices, played a more central role in an economy than was typically reflected in macro-economic models.
Haldane is due to leave his current role at the Bank in overseeing potential risks to the economy from the banking sector and will become chief economist in June. He will take a seat on the BoE's rate-setting committee. (Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; writing by William Schomberg)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Uber Technologies Inc plans to keep co-founder Travis Kalanick as chief executive following a series of damaging events at the ride services company, a member of its board said on Tuesday in a rare call with reporters.
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016