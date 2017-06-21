LONDON, June 21 Bank of England Chief Economist
Andy Haldane said he was likely to back an increase in interest
rates in the second half of this year, striking a more hawkish
tone than BoE Governor Mark Carney and adding to a split at the
central bank.
The BoE's eight policymakers split 5-3 when they voted to
keep interest rates on hold at a record low of 0.25 percent last
week, a closer outcome than expected by investors.
In a speech published on Wednesday, Haldane, who voted to
keep rates unchanged last week, said he was likely to change his
vote in the coming months.
"Provided the data are still on track, I do think that
beginning the process of withdrawing some of the incremental
stimulus provided last August would be prudent moving into the
second half of the year," he said.
In August last year the BoE cut interest rates to 0.25
percent and took other measures to give the economy boost after
signs of a sharp slowdown after the Brexit vote in June.
Haldane said the risk of moving too late with a first rate
hike in a decade had grown after British economic growth and, to
a lesser extent, inflation had proved more resilient than
expected.
Haldane said he had decided not to vote for a rate hike last
week because there were few signs of wage growth picking up and
because there was "still some chance" of a sharper-than-expected
slowdown in the economy.
"Both are reasons for monetary policy not to rush its
fences. Nor does it need to do so, given the slow build of
nominal pressures in the economy," he said.
Furthermore, the inconclusive outcome of Britain's national
election earlier this month - which cost Prime Minister Theresa
May her majority in parliament - had "thrown up a dust-cloud of
uncertainty", he said.
"It is unclear what twists and turns lie ahead, with
potentially important implications for asset prices and, at
least potentially, confidence among businesses and consumers,"
Haldane said.
"I do not think adding a twist or a turn from monetary
policy would, in this environment, be especially helpful in
building confidence, at least until the dust cloud has started
to settle."
In a speech delivered on Tuesday, BoE Governor Carney said
he first wanted to see how the economy coped with Brexit talks
in coming months before he would consider a rate hike.
