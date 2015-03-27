LONDON, March 27 Bank of England chief economist
Andy Haldane said regulators around the world might need to
develop more common rules for dealing with specific markets
rather than take a country-by-country approach.
"There may be greater scope to co-ordinate macro-prudential
tools," Haldane said in a speech he was due to deliver in the
Netherlands on Friday.
Macroprudential tools refer to temporary measures, such as
extra capital requirements, in order to cool a specific sector
like credit to housing.
"One way of doing so is to develop macro-prudential
instruments which operate on an asset-class basis, rather than
on a national basis," he said.
Haldane said there had already been some progress towards
developing international asset-market specific regulatory tools
but that work could be widened "to be better able to lean
against global fluctuations in a wider set of asset markets."
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones)