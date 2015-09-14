LONDON, Sept 14 Bank of England chief economist
Andy Haldane said on Monday that there needed to be a debate on
whether bank capital requirements should be raised further.
Haldane was taking part in a question and answer session on
the website Twitter to promote a BoE event in November aimed at
reviewing financial market regulation.
"Should (capital requirements) be higher still? Right
question for tomorrow. We need that debate," Haldane said in
response to a question posed by a Twitter user.
Haldane added that reduced financial market liquidity was
due to market changes, not just tougher regulation, and that the
BoE was open to discussion as to whether this had gone too far.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)