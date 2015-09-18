LONDON, Sept 18 The Bank of England may have to
cut interest rates rather than raise them as its next move
because of the risks of inflation remaining low and a crisis in
emerging economies hurting world growth, BoE Chief Economist
Andy Haldane said on Friday.
He said in a speech that softening employment figures and
weakening surveys on manufacturing and construction output
suggested growth in Britain was slowing in the second half of
the year and inflation might not pick up as expected.
Furthermore, problems in emerging markets could drag on
growth in Britain and the headwinds for those economies were
unlikely to abate any time soon, Haldane added.
"The balance of risks to UK growth, and to UK inflation at
the two-year horizon, is skewed squarely and significantly to
the downside," Haldane said.
The case for raising interest rates was "some way from being
made," he said. "Were the downside risks I have discussed to
materialise, there could be a need to loosen rather than tighten
the monetary reins as a next step to support UK growth and
return inflation to target."
Haldane has previously suggested that the BoE might need to
cut rates to help boost growth.
He is considered the most outspoken supporter of possible
further stimulus among the Bank's rate-setters.
At their policy meeting this month, the members of the
Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 in favour of keeping rates
on hold with the sole dissenting voice, from Ian McCafferty, in
favour of an increase.
Haldane also said central banks needed to consider the risk
that interest rates might remain persistently lower and they
should "think imaginatively" about possible solutions such as
raising their inflation targets or making bond-buying programmes
a permanent part of their policy tools.
Both options had their downsides and a third option would be
for banks to charge a negative interest rate on currency via a
state-issued digital currency, he said.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William
Schomberg)