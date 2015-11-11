LONDON Nov 11 Bank of England chief economist
Andy Haldane said on Wednesday that he did not want to be pinned
down on the direction or likely timing of the central bank's
next move in interest rates.
While almost all BoE policymakers have said the next move by
the BoE is likely to be up, Haldane raised the prospect in
September of an economic slowdown ultimately forcing the BoE to
cut rates below their current record low of 0.5 percent.
"I don't want today to be pinned down on quite when it is
rates might move, or even in which direction," Haldane told the
BBC in an interview at a conference on financial regulation
hosted by the central bank.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)